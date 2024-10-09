© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reading the Bible LIVE: the Final Quest Trilogy-the Torch & Sword Chapter 7B ( the Queen)
Galatians 3:28-29 MSG
[28-29] In Christ’s family there can be no division into Jew and non-Jew, slave and free, male and female. Among us you are all equal. That is, we are all in a common relationship with Jesus Christ. Also, since you are Christ’s family, then you are Abraham’s famous “descendant,” heirs according to the covenant promises.
#faith #hope #love