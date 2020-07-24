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Dr. Erickson interviews Dr. Wittkowski
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66 views • July 24, 2020
Alexander Fox, May 6, 2020
World-renowned epidemiologist Dr. Knut Wittkowski and urgent-care physician Dr. Daniel Erickson discuss the science behind pandemics, why the lockdown is worse than the COVID-19 virus, and why it's time to reopen America.
https://www.youtube.com/user/5DFilmSchool/
World-renowned epidemiologist Dr. Knut Wittkowski and urgent-care physician Dr. Daniel Erickson discuss the science behind pandemics, why the lockdown is worse than the COVID-19 virus, and why it's time to reopen America.
https://www.youtube.com/user/5DFilmSchool/
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