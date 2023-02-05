Marjorie Taylor Greene: Billions Wasted, U. S. Comptroller is Clueless

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Gene Dodaro, Comptroller General of the United States and director of the Government Accountability Office (GAO), is quizzed by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene about
billions of dollars wasted on Woke programs as part of Covid Relief in this Jeffrey Culp video. More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/