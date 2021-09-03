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Every Christian Must See This
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153 views • September 03, 2021
Vaccines DO contain nano-size microchips.
It's going to lead to THIS, and eventually will be used for the beast system. Brain implants https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/30/elon-musks-neuralink-backed-by-google-ventures-peter-thiel-sam-altman.html
Also watch Hawaii union members hold news conference to discuss taking legal action against their Governors COVID vaccine mandate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUm7gsO0c-o
It's going to lead to THIS, and eventually will be used for the beast system. Brain implants https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/30/elon-musks-neuralink-backed-by-google-ventures-peter-thiel-sam-altman.html
Also watch Hawaii union members hold news conference to discuss taking legal action against their Governors COVID vaccine mandate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUm7gsO0c-o
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