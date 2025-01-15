BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EMPLOYEE THINKS SHE CAN GO HOME AFTER STEALING 💲11,000 IN LOTTERY TICKETS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
136 views • 3 months ago

In this video, we explore the story of a Winn-Dixie cashier, a single mother who took her dreams into her own hands by rigging the lottery system. Learn how she swiped over $11,000 in scratch-off tickets and cleverly manipulated the odds, turning losing tickets into seemingly legitimate winners.


Things take a turn when the Florida Lottery uncovers a staggering overpayment of $10,000 to “winners,” prompting an investigation that reveals her deceit through CCTV footage. Join us as we unravel this gripping tale of ambition, deception, and the unforeseen consequences of trying to outsmart the system.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7XdSGZf3o0

Keywords
cctvbustedcashierflorida lotterywinn-dixie
