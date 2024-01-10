The Freedom that Comes from Obedience to God - Keepin' it Marian Podcast Ep. 5

Fr. Timothy Childers & Fr. Thaddaeus Lancton, Divine Mercy





Jan 9, 2024





Fr. Thaddaeus and Fr. Timothy discuss how we are all personally called to submit to the authority of God and the security that comes with His love.





DISCLAIMER! You will notice that some of Fr. Timothy's audio during the middle of this episode may sound a bit different than normal due to technical difficulties. We have done our best to make it more audible for you, and ask for your forbearance and patience throughout that portion of the episode. Thank you, and God bless!





Join two Marian priests, Fr. Timothy Childers, MIC, and Fr. Thaddaeus Lancton, MIC, as they talk about “Keepin’ It Marian,” showing how we can best imitate Our Lady and her virtues amid the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, meditating on the Word of God and pondering it in our hearts. As they study and dialogue about the Scriptures, this dynamic priestly duo shares the riches of the charism, patrimony, and history of their Congregation, the Marians of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary.





Support our Ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=YT





NEW Digital Streaming Site: https://divinemercyplus.org/





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gb4uZbrNKj0