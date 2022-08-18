Current CIA Director Employed Multiple CCP Members During His Presidency of a Top U.S. Think Tank

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https://gnews.org/post/p1a2g8a92
08/17/2022 ONA: William Burns, the current CIA director, has employed previously undisclosed Chinese Communist Party members during his time as president of an elite and influential DC Think Tank. Our think tanks and our policy making shops are penetrated by agents of the Chinese Communist Party who are obliged to provide espionage services to China. They also feed a lot of misinformation and disinformation into our intelligence, to the State Department. Its penetration magnitudes are more than the Soviets ever had