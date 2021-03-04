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Nancy’s Diner: National Guard Troops in D.C. Fed Raw Meat and Metal Shavings
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71 views • March 04, 2021
Today on TruNews, we discuss the poisoning of American soldiers in the Capitol, and the mystery of 3 million missing children across the country, as shuttered schools scramble to find lost students. We also detail the app now being deployed globally to enforce vaccination for travel, and China’s mandate for anal swab testing for all foreigners.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 03/03/2021
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 03/03/2021
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