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Tamika Morrow about mRNA and auto-immune disease
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71 views • February 28, 2021
Tamika Morrow, 2021
Tamika Morrow is a California Nurse Practitioner that explains the documentation showing that mRNA vaccines can cause autoimmune disorders. Her video has been seen more than 6k times, but I wanted to upload a copy with links to the documents that she is reading from for those of us who do the deep dive.
AP Article that she was interviews for:
https://apnews.com/article/fact-checking-afs:Content:9889529642
Weisman Quotes: “A possible concern could be that some mRNA-based vaccine platforms induce potent type I interferon responses, which have been associated not only with inflammation but also potentially with autoimmunity “
https://www.nature.com/articles/nrd.2017.243
Moderna - Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Meeting December 17, 2020 FDA Briefing Document Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine:
https://www.fda.gov/media/144434/download
Pfizer - Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Meeting December 10, 2020FDA Briefing Document Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine:
https://www.fda.gov/media/144245/download
Immunization with SARS coronavirus vaccines leads to pulmonary immunopathology on challenge with the SARS virus:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22536382/
Tamika
http://www.synergy913.com/your-np.html
https://www.facebook.com/tamika.morrow
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs2nyzsgD-Fo0U_Bh5JvKqw/
Tamika Morrow is a California Nurse Practitioner that explains the documentation showing that mRNA vaccines can cause autoimmune disorders. Her video has been seen more than 6k times, but I wanted to upload a copy with links to the documents that she is reading from for those of us who do the deep dive.
AP Article that she was interviews for:
https://apnews.com/article/fact-checking-afs:Content:9889529642
Weisman Quotes: “A possible concern could be that some mRNA-based vaccine platforms induce potent type I interferon responses, which have been associated not only with inflammation but also potentially with autoimmunity “
https://www.nature.com/articles/nrd.2017.243
Moderna - Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Meeting December 17, 2020 FDA Briefing Document Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine:
https://www.fda.gov/media/144434/download
Pfizer - Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Meeting December 10, 2020FDA Briefing Document Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine:
https://www.fda.gov/media/144245/download
Immunization with SARS coronavirus vaccines leads to pulmonary immunopathology on challenge with the SARS virus:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22536382/
Tamika
http://www.synergy913.com/your-np.html
https://www.facebook.com/tamika.morrow
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs2nyzsgD-Fo0U_Bh5JvKqw/
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