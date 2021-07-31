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Media hiding "vaccine failure" in Israel, UK, Scotland?
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163 views • July 31, 2021
Ben Scott, July 30, 2021
The idea being forced on Americans right now is that everyone must be vaccinated, no matter what, even if you've already had the virus and are immune. What the media isn't telling you is that countries like Israel, the UK and Scotland are witnessing massive vaccine failure.
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The idea being forced on Americans right now is that everyone must be vaccinated, no matter what, even if you've already had the virus and are immune. What the media isn't telling you is that countries like Israel, the UK and Scotland are witnessing massive vaccine failure.
Sign up for a phone plan that doesn't censor you. www.clearunited.com Use promo code: SWANN
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
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