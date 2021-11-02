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The Clinton Foundation Exposed | Charles Ortel and Stefan Molyneux
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111 views • November 02, 2021
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3374-the-clinton-foundation-exposed-charles-ortel-and-stefan-molyneux
State, federal, and foreign laws bar public charities from being run for private gain in interstate commerce. Charles Ortel joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the arguments and evidence which show the fraud and illegality of the Clinton Foundation operations.
Charles Ortel is an investor and writer who graduated from Horace Mann School, Yale College and Harvard Business School. Mr. Ortel has been one of the leading voices in exposing the corruptions of the Clinton Foundation. For more from Charles Ortel, please go to: http://charlesortel.com
Breitbart Articles: http://www.breitbart.com/author/cortel/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3374/the-clinton-foundation-exposed-charles-ortel-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3374-the-clinton-foundation-exposed-charles-ortel-and-stefan-molyneux
State, federal, and foreign laws bar public charities from being run for private gain in interstate commerce. Charles Ortel joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the arguments and evidence which show the fraud and illegality of the Clinton Foundation operations.
Charles Ortel is an investor and writer who graduated from Horace Mann School, Yale College and Harvard Business School. Mr. Ortel has been one of the leading voices in exposing the corruptions of the Clinton Foundation. For more from Charles Ortel, please go to: http://charlesortel.com
Breitbart Articles: http://www.breitbart.com/author/cortel/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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