Let me introduce you to a brave lady to seek the truth. What if you woke up one day and found everything you always believed was not true? Or worse, what if it wasn’t true and you didn't wake up and live out your life based on lies?

David Goforth https://davidgoforth.substack.com/p/no-conspiracies-and-no-coincidences

This is my most powerful interview yet. I took Maria, a fierce liberal, anti-war protester to the FRONT LINES of the war in the Donbass to see things for herself, to speak to the people for herself. This woman, with balls of steel, even walked with me through the streets of Svyatogorsk, with Ukrainian snipers just 200 meters away, to speak to civilians trapped in their basements and bring them food. How much of what she believed was right? Or wrong? This is an interview you must see to believe.

A must-see video for all:

https://rumble.com/v1gccnb-i-took-a-liberal-anti-war-protester-to-see-the-truth-in-donbass-and-this-ha.html

Use freespoke.com and copy and paste "CIA Mockinbird Project" in the search bar. https://freespoke.com/