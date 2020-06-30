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EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA 336: SE ESTA SALIENDO DE MADRE (Resubido acá)
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30 views • June 30, 2020
Excelente exposición de mano del periodista Javier Ordoñez.
Link al Grano del sistema en Lbry -> https://lbry.tv/@elgranodelsistema:2
SALIR DE LA GRIETA 1:34
DERECHO ROMANO 6:52
LA COMIDA 8:19
LOS QUE MUEREN SENTADOS 20:37
DERRUMBANDO ESTATUAS 27:39
LAS MINAS DE ORO EN VENEZUELA 30:02
EL TURISMO EN ESTADO TERMINAL 35:20
ENTRAMOS EN LA TONICA GLOBAL 37:42
UNA MANO LAVA LA OTRA 39:15
JUJUY ES UN BANCO DE PRUEBAS? 42:50
LA SALUD EN CORDOBA 48:00
SE ESTA SALIENDO DE MADRE 55:06
CONCLUSIONES 1:00:26
Link al Grano del sistema en Lbry -> https://lbry.tv/@elgranodelsistema:2
SALIR DE LA GRIETA 1:34
DERECHO ROMANO 6:52
LA COMIDA 8:19
LOS QUE MUEREN SENTADOS 20:37
DERRUMBANDO ESTATUAS 27:39
LAS MINAS DE ORO EN VENEZUELA 30:02
EL TURISMO EN ESTADO TERMINAL 35:20
ENTRAMOS EN LA TONICA GLOBAL 37:42
UNA MANO LAVA LA OTRA 39:15
JUJUY ES UN BANCO DE PRUEBAS? 42:50
LA SALUD EN CORDOBA 48:00
SE ESTA SALIENDO DE MADRE 55:06
CONCLUSIONES 1:00:26
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