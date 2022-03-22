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CHINA TOWN JOE SAYS THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD, “NEW WORLD ORDER”
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121 views • March 22, 2022
The Biden family doesn’t hate America. In what other country could someone like Joe who is so lacking in both sincerity and competency, rise to the highest office in the land? Joe loves America - for all that it has given to him and his family. Just look at how well our country protects the first son. Surely his son Hunter is simply a misunderstood captain of industry doing his best to bring prosperity to all he touches. He may party a bit, but that’s just because he’s such a people person. I’m sure you admire the son, I mean, you voted for the father and fruit rarely, if ever, falls far from the tree. How fortunate we all are to have such a benevolent family lead by example and show the world that what the First Family believes in is liberty, sovereign borders, a robust free market economy, safe streets, fair elections, energy independence, American exceptionalism, racial unity, the end of systemic discrimination, the end of segregation, the U.S. Constitution, U.S. citizenship, meritocracy, school choice, listening to opposing views, medical freedom, equal opportunity, science, and the god given rights of the American people. Let us all show our gratitude by climbing to the tallest mountain and at the top of our lungs cry out in one unified voice, “LET’S GO BRANDON!”
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/CHINA-TOWN-JOE-SAYS-THE-QUIET-PART-OUT-LOUD--NEW-WORLD-ORDER-e1g31tm
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/CHINA-TOWN-JOE-SAYS-THE-QUIET-PART-OUT-LOUD--NEW-WORLD-ORDER-e1g31tm
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