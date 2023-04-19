MEDICAL PROBLEMS CAUSED BY BONE ISSUES DR JOEL WALLACH RADIO SHOW 04/19/23



Monologue Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the various medical problems caused by bone issues. Doc discusses the cranial nerves that are disrupted by cranial bone issues..and how tose nerves cause other ody issues. Pearls of Wisdom Billy Graff and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article concering a business venture that THE CVS drugstore chain is implementing. The giant company is exploring the use of home kidney dialyisis machines. It is a 35 billion a year industry that might possibly be treated in other ways. Callers Louise has carpul tunnel issues. Heidi asks about breast mammogram safety. Shirley has second thoughts about surgery. Wendy has eye cancer.

