James O'Keefe on Project Veritas Being Suspended by YouTube over Blockbuster Pfizer Expose

James O'Keefe speaks directly about Project Veritas Being Suspended by YouTube over Blockbuster Pfizer Expose, #directedevolution ... Where Jordan Trishton Walker told an undercover reporter that Pfizer wanted to mutate the COVID-19 virus to have vaccines ready to sell.This is a violation of free speech, and censorship to the extreme, this was news and no medical opinion was being offered by Project Veritas. Google and YouTube have become captured by the regulatory agencies which Pfizer owns.

Watch James explain in his own words.





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom