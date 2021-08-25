Microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi: Effects Of The Covid-19 Jab - The Greatest THREAT to Humanity

We’ve entered a dangerous phase in Pandemic Panic Theater. The good

news is that most who have chosen not to get injected with the

Covid-19 drugs are very unlikely to change their minds willingly. The

bad news is that the few who are sitting on the fence are being

bombarded by media, government, family, and friends telling them to

ignore whatever concerns they still have and just get the jabs.



There are those who aren’t concerned because they’re rock solid in

their own convictions. “If others want to be sheep, let them,” many

unvaccinated Americans may say. But our own rights are at risk as

vaccine mandates push the boundaries of what used to be called

freedom. It behooves the unvaccinated to keep our numbers as high as

possible as we fight the growing oppression. Besides, if the

“vaccines” end up resulting in the worst-case scenario that some of

us fear, then we’ll need as many unvaccinated Americans as possible

to rebuild a collapsed society.



The video and article below from Dr. Joseph Mercola adds more

information to our all-important “injection information toolbox.” We

are fighting fake science that is widely accepted, therefore we need

real science by our side. Here it is…