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Microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi: Effects Of The Covid-19 Jab - The Greatest THREAT to Humanity
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240 views • August 25, 2021
We’ve entered a dangerous phase in Pandemic Panic Theater. The good
news is that most who have chosen not to get injected with the
Covid-19 drugs are very unlikely to change their minds willingly. The
bad news is that the few who are sitting on the fence are being
bombarded by media, government, family, and friends telling them to
ignore whatever concerns they still have and just get the jabs.
There are those who aren’t concerned because they’re rock solid in
their own convictions. “If others want to be sheep, let them,” many
unvaccinated Americans may say. But our own rights are at risk as
vaccine mandates push the boundaries of what used to be called
freedom. It behooves the unvaccinated to keep our numbers as high as
possible as we fight the growing oppression. Besides, if the
“vaccines” end up resulting in the worst-case scenario that some of
us fear, then we’ll need as many unvaccinated Americans as possible
to rebuild a collapsed society.
The video and article below from Dr. Joseph Mercola adds more
information to our all-important “injection information toolbox.” We
are fighting fake science that is widely accepted, therefore we need
real science by our side. Here it is…
news is that most who have chosen not to get injected with the
Covid-19 drugs are very unlikely to change their minds willingly. The
bad news is that the few who are sitting on the fence are being
bombarded by media, government, family, and friends telling them to
ignore whatever concerns they still have and just get the jabs.
There are those who aren’t concerned because they’re rock solid in
their own convictions. “If others want to be sheep, let them,” many
unvaccinated Americans may say. But our own rights are at risk as
vaccine mandates push the boundaries of what used to be called
freedom. It behooves the unvaccinated to keep our numbers as high as
possible as we fight the growing oppression. Besides, if the
“vaccines” end up resulting in the worst-case scenario that some of
us fear, then we’ll need as many unvaccinated Americans as possible
to rebuild a collapsed society.
The video and article below from Dr. Joseph Mercola adds more
information to our all-important “injection information toolbox.” We
are fighting fake science that is widely accepted, therefore we need
real science by our side. Here it is…
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