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Smartphone, QR codes and RFID chips endanger our freedom
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102 views • September 08, 2021
In addition to peace, prosperity, health and people with good hearts around us, freedom is a valuable commodity. We only realize how valuable when we have lost it. In this program, we shed light on a danger that threatens our freedom. To what extent could many people's favorite toy - their smartphone - pose such a danger?
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