【NFSC 1-Year Anniversary】Gen. Michael Flynn: You’ve Got To Form Yourself & Bond Together & Form This Beautiful NFSC

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6/3/2021 General Michael Flynn called on everybody to step in and to demonstrate we have citizens around the world. He made such remarks on the first anniversary of the New Federal State of China.