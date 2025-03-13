Revelation Redpill EP90: A Demon or My Flesh? Understanding the Spirit World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Help! A Demon, Flesh, or Broken Mind? One of the biggest questions a Christian asks when they feel under attack, frustrated or angry, is "What am I dealing with - am I being attacked by the devil or am I just in my flesh?" The answer usually lies somewhere in between. The Bible talks a lot about spiritual warfare but also a lot about being in the flesh or a worldly mindset vs. being in the Spirit. Tonight we will take a deep dive into the Spiritual world and see if we can make sense of the two worlds we operate in and get the victory in any situation. A special Revelation Red Pill combined with Healing for the Fractured Soul. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-ep-90/
