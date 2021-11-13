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Cardiologist Who Said He Wanted To Punch The Unvaccined In The Face Suddenly Dies After Getting His Booster Shot
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677 views • November 13, 2021
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A 52-year-old prominent New Brunswick cardiologist who shamed the unvaccinated over the summer died suddenly in his sleep after getting his third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A 52-year-old prominent New Brunswick cardiologist who shamed the unvaccinated over the summer died suddenly in his sleep after getting his third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
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