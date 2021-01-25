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Skin Deep GUILT is FAKE News; Martin Luther King "I Have a Dream" Speech done Spectacular Disservice
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0 view • January 25, 2021
Americans are not guilty of the crimes or disservice of others. There is No such thing as Collective Guilt based on Skin Color. Those claiming "white Guilt" do MLK's I Have a Dream speech a spectacular disservice. White Guilt or that of any race based on solely on skin color is a lie.
Let us all step back from the cliff of insanity. Skin Deep GUILT is FAKE News; Martin Luther King "I Have a Dream" Speech done Spectacular Disservice
#collectiveguilt #whiteguilt #politics
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Let us all step back from the cliff of insanity. Skin Deep GUILT is FAKE News; Martin Luther King "I Have a Dream" Speech done Spectacular Disservice
#collectiveguilt #whiteguilt #politics
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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