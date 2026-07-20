Organic Pumpkin Seed Protein Powder: A powerhouse of plant-based nutrition

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The Health Ranger Store wants to make it easy for you to enjoy the many health benefits of pumpkin seeds, which is why we're offering Groovy Bee Organic Gluten-Free Vegan Plant-Based Pumpkin Seed Protein Powder. Each three-tablespoon serving of Groovy Bee Organic Gluten-Free Vegan Plant-Based Pumpkin Seed Protein Powder delivers approximately 11.1 g of pure, high-quality protein (22% of the Daily Value), making it incredibly useful for athletes, people who regularly do plenty of strength or endurance training, or anyone who wants to boost their daily protein intake.
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