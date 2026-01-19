BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
How Being Fully Present Transforms Families, Businesses, and Communities - Holly Culhane
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
423 followers
9 views • 1 day ago


If we are always there but never truly present, it’s time we slow down and focus. Shepherd leadership is a calling for each Christian, but developing that critical skill is a lifelong journey. Holly Culhane is the president and CEO of Presence Point, a ministry that develops and supports shepherd leaders in all walks of life. “Service doesn’t have much value unless you match it with sacrifice,” Holly says. She outlines the three key points of shepherd leadership: protection, provision, and presence. When applied properly, these three points change churches, businesses, and communities. Being present in the moment and being present to do the hard stuff is key to shepherd leadership. It’s about doing more than what feels good. It’s about fully engaging and connecting with the people around you - your flock.



TAKEAWAYS


We’re all called to be shepherd leaders, yet this way of living is hardly discussed nor taught in churches and schools


Shepherding means slowing down, making eye contact, and being fully engaged


Shepherd leadership happens when provision, presence, and protection come together and work cohesively


Fostering community and creating space for connection is a key part of shepherd leadership



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Solo Mio trailer: angel.com/tinag

Solo Mio tickets: angel.com/tinag

Presence Point video: https://bit.ly/45cg1KK

Follow CCM on IG: https://www.instagram.com/counterculturemom/


🔗 CONNECT WITH PRESENCE POINT

Website: https://presencepoint.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/presencepoint/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/presencepoint/

X: https://x.com/ShepherdLeaders

YouTube: https://bit.ly/4bzcqu8


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

VidAngel (get first month for $1 with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4dpg2vT

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #hollyculhane #Leadership #LeadershipDevelopment #LeadByExample #LeadershipMindset #ExecutiveLeadership #SlowLiving #SimpleLife #MindfulLiving #unhurried #HustleCulture #AlwaysBusy #RushLife #Organization #OrganizedLife #Declutter #PresentMoment #MindfulLiving #BeHereNow #WomenInLeadership #WomenWhoLead #Obedience #Humility #ServantLeadership


Keywords
workchristianleadersservicechurchesleadershipmentalobediencedevelopmentceocareertina griffincounter culture mom showholly culhanepresence point
