How Being Fully Present Transforms Families, Businesses, and Communities - Holly Culhane





If we are always there but never truly present, it’s time we slow down and focus. Shepherd leadership is a calling for each Christian, but developing that critical skill is a lifelong journey. Holly Culhane is the president and CEO of Presence Point, a ministry that develops and supports shepherd leaders in all walks of life. “Service doesn’t have much value unless you match it with sacrifice,” Holly says. She outlines the three key points of shepherd leadership: protection, provision, and presence. When applied properly, these three points change churches, businesses, and communities. Being present in the moment and being present to do the hard stuff is key to shepherd leadership. It’s about doing more than what feels good. It’s about fully engaging and connecting with the people around you - your flock.









We’re all called to be shepherd leaders, yet this way of living is hardly discussed nor taught in churches and schools





Shepherding means slowing down, making eye contact, and being fully engaged





Shepherd leadership happens when provision, presence, and protection come together and work cohesively





Fostering community and creating space for connection is a key part of shepherd leadership









