How Being Fully Present Transforms Families, Businesses, and Communities - Holly Culhane

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
If we are always there but never truly present, it’s time we slow down and focus. Shepherd leadership is a calling for each Christian, but developing that critical skill is a lifelong journey. Holly Culhane is the president and CEO of Presence Point, a ministry that develops and supports shepherd leaders in all walks of life. “Service doesn’t have much value unless you match it with sacrifice,” Holly says. She outlines the three key points of shepherd leadership: protection, provision, and presence. When applied properly, these three points change churches, businesses, and communities. Being present in the moment and being present to do the hard stuff is key to shepherd leadership. It’s about doing more than what feels good. It’s about fully engaging and connecting with the people around you - your flock.
TAKEAWAYS
We’re all called to be shepherd leaders, yet this way of living is hardly discussed nor taught in churches and schools
Shepherding means slowing down, making eye contact, and being fully engaged
Shepherd leadership happens when provision, presence, and protection come together and work cohesively
Fostering community and creating space for connection is a key part of shepherd leadership
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Solo Mio trailer: angel.com/tinag
Solo Mio tickets: angel.com/tinag
Presence Point video: https://bit.ly/45cg1KK
Follow CCM on IG: https://www.instagram.com/counterculturemom/
🔗 CONNECT WITH PRESENCE POINT
Website: https://presencepoint.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/presencepoint/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/presencepoint/
X: https://x.com/ShepherdLeaders
YouTube: https://bit.ly/4bzcqu8
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin
VidAngel (get first month for $1 with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4dpg2vT
Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA
WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #hollyculhane #Leadership #LeadershipDevelopment #LeadByExample #LeadershipMindset #ExecutiveLeadership #SlowLiving #SimpleLife #MindfulLiving #unhurried #HustleCulture #AlwaysBusy #RushLife #Organization #OrganizedLife #Declutter #PresentMoment #MindfulLiving #BeHereNow #WomenInLeadership #WomenWhoLead #Obedience #Humility #ServantLeadership