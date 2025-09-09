BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nepal, the authorities decided to ban social networks, after which Gen Z staged a protest - PM has resigned
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1311 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 1 day ago

In Nepal, the authorities decided to ban social networks, after which Gen Z staged a protest.

During the protests, 19 people died.

Currently, the Nepalese army is evacuating ministers from their residences by helicopters.

The Gen Z themselves stormed the government complex in Kathmandu and set fire to the parliament building, and the Prime Minister of Nepal resigned just to be safe.

The average age of the protesters, according to Nepalese media, is 15-25 years old.

More info:  Zoomers in Nepal set fire to the residence of the country's president, as well as attacked the office of the attorney general and the district court of Kathmandu. They took case materials from them and set them on fire.

Protesters severely beat the head of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and former prime minister.

Thumbnail the building ingulfed in fire.

Adding Update:  Nepal’s “Gen Z Revolution” Escalates

Unrest in Nepal has intensified. Protesters have beaten the country’s foreign minister and former prime minister, Sher Bahadur Deuba, who appeared bloodied in video footage. Several officials have already fled abroad, but demonstrators continue to hunt remaining representatives of the government.

What’s Known So Far:

22 dead in the riots, according to India Today.

The Russian Embassy in Nepal advises tourists not to rush out of remote mountain regions. The number of Russians in the country remains unclear.

In India’s border areas, authorities have raised their alert level due to the violence spilling over from Nepal.

Protesters demand that Kathmandu mayor Balen Shah be appointed acting prime minister.

Several prisoners escaped from a police station in Kathmandu during the chaos.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy