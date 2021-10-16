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NYC BIO-DRILL | RELEASING NON-TOXIC GAS IN THE SUBWAYS.
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271 views • October 16, 2021
Craig Baldwin: Breathing Sulfur Hexafluoride can irritate the nose and throat. ... Higher exposures can cause a build-up of fluid in the lungs (pulmonary edema), a medical emergency, with severe shortness of breath. * High exposure can cause headache, confusion, dizziness, suffocation, fainting, seizures and coma.
Silica, Amorphous (Fume) can irritate the eyes on contact. Repeated exposure can damage the eyes. * High exposure to Silica, Amorphous (Fume) can cause a flu-like illness with headache, fever, chills, aches, chest tightness and cough. * Repeated exposure to Silica, Amorphous (Fume) can cause lung damage (fibrosis).
Non-coding dna oligos have recently been found to turn on and off gene expression (meaning they help determine when and where certain genes are turned on or off) although do not activate production of proteins.
So basically sounds like bio attack.
Silica, Amorphous (Fume) can irritate the eyes on contact. Repeated exposure can damage the eyes. * High exposure to Silica, Amorphous (Fume) can cause a flu-like illness with headache, fever, chills, aches, chest tightness and cough. * Repeated exposure to Silica, Amorphous (Fume) can cause lung damage (fibrosis).
Non-coding dna oligos have recently been found to turn on and off gene expression (meaning they help determine when and where certain genes are turned on or off) although do not activate production of proteins.
So basically sounds like bio attack.
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