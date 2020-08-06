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$15,000 gold price? Jim Rickards and Peter Schiff give forecasts (Part 1/3)
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111 views • August 06, 2020
Gold prices have hit all-time highs, but industry heavyweights Jim Rickards, best-selling author, and Peter Schiff, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, both think that the rally is far from over.
Rickards’ analysis gives a five-year gold price target of $15,000 an ounce. Schiff, too, sees this as just the start of the bull cycle, adding that an imminent U.S. dollar collapse will be a major catalyst in sending gold prices much higher.
Part 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zSzaz...
Part 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnVqK...
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Rickards’ analysis gives a five-year gold price target of $15,000 an ounce. Schiff, too, sees this as just the start of the bull cycle, adding that an imminent U.S. dollar collapse will be a major catalyst in sending gold prices much higher.
Part 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zSzaz...
Part 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnVqK...
__________________________________________________________________
Kitco News is the world’s #1 source of metals market information. Our videos feature interviews with prominent industry figures to bring you market-affecting insights, with the goal of helping people make informed investment decisions.
Subscribe to our channel to stay up to date on the latest insights moving the metals markets.
For more breaking news, visit http://www.kitco.com/
Follow us on social media:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/KitcoNews/?r...
Twitter - https://twitter.com/kitconewsnow
Google+: https://plus.google.com/u/0/116266490...
StockTwits - https://stocktwits.com/kitconews
Live gold price and charts: http://www.kitco.com/gold-price-today...
Live silver price and charts: http://www.kitco.com/silver-price-tod...
Don’t forget to sign up for Kitco News’ Weekly Roundup – comes out every Friday to recap the hottest stories & videos of the week: https://connect.kitco.com/subscriptio...
Join the conversation @ The Kitco Forums and be part of the premier online community for precious metals investors: https://gold-forum.kitco.com/
Disclaimer: Videos are not trading advice and the views expressed may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc.
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