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A chunk of Yellowstone the size of Chicago has been pulsing!! Why!?
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387 views • March 21, 2020
Huge chunk of Yellowstone National Park, the size of Chicago, is 'breathing' in and out due to magma trapped underneath the surface
An area at the center of the Norris Geyser Basin was found to inflate and deflate
Experts have determined a intrusion of magma under the surface is to blame
Magma became trapped at the top and pushed the rocks up above it
The magma has since receded, putting the pulsating on pause for now
An area at the center of the Norris Geyser Basin was found to inflate and deflate
Experts have determined a intrusion of magma under the surface is to blame
Magma became trapped at the top and pushed the rocks up above it
The magma has since receded, putting the pulsating on pause for now
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