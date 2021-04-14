© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden ‘has decided’ to do ‘exactly’ what was in Trump’s view
Follow
1
Share
Report
20 views • April 14, 2021
US President Joe Biden “has decided” to pull troops from Afghanistan, something which was apparently a “bad idea” when Donald Trump proposed it.
Joe Biden recently announced a plan to pull all military forces out of Afghanistan by September 11, 2021.
“If only there was a former president who had exactly the same view,” Mr Murray said.
“Oh that’s right – Donald Trump, who wanted to pull the troops out of Afghanistan in 2021.”
Joe Biden recently announced a plan to pull all military forces out of Afghanistan by September 11, 2021.
“If only there was a former president who had exactly the same view,” Mr Murray said.
“Oh that’s right – Donald Trump, who wanted to pull the troops out of Afghanistan in 2021.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.