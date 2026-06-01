Antichrist and the Pies of Pi 88 Vision 5-31-26@9:29 AM Shared 6-2-26

Please take your questions & prayers to my Lord Jesus Christ.

A vision from my lovely Jesus Christ with antichrist and 3 locations I am shown he is at with pies in hand.

FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST.

Habakkuk 2:2-3

2 And the Lord answered me, and said, Write the vision, and make it plain upon tables, that he may run that readeth it.

3 For the vision is yet for an appointed time, but at the end it shall speak, and not lie: though it tarry, wait for it; because it will surely come, it will not tarry.





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Vicki Parnell

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