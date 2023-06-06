Business Growth | Discover How Clay Clark Coached Living Water Irrigation from $300,000 to $4.1 Million In Total Annual Sales (See Thousands of Clay Clark Case Studies At ThrivetimeShow.com)

Create New Account
Business Growth | Discover How Clay Clark Coached Living Water Irrigation from $300,000 to $4.1 Million In Total Annual Sales
Thrivetime Show
STEP 1 - Create a Website That Is Canonically / Google Compliant
STEP 2 - Optimize the Google Map of the Client
STEP 3 - Create the Most Original HTML Content On the Internet Related to the Keywords That the Client Wanted to Dominate
STEP 4 - Gather the Most Objective Google Reviews from Real Clients
STEP 5 - Launch Advertisement with a Compelling No-Brainer Offer
STEP 6 - Track the Results
STEP 7 - Conduct the Group Interview Every Week
STEP 8 - Conduct a Daily Huddle
Time Flies: U.S. Adults Now Spend Nearly Half a Day Interacting with Media - https://www.nielsen.com/insights/2018/time-flies-us-adults-now-spend-nearly-half-a-day-interacting-with-media/

Learn More At: https://peakbusinessvaluation.com/

Daily Key Performance Indicators Needed to Run a Successful OXIFresh.com Franchise

STEP 1 - You must gather objective Google reviews from happy clients
STEP 2 - Interview potential employees at the same time every week
STEP 3 - You must never turn off your online ads
STEP 4 - Never stop tracking your key performance indicators
STEP 5 - You must conduct a daily huddle with team to make sure that they are following the system
STEP 6 - You must never stop training your people to provide excellent service

85% of Employees Lie On Resumes -
https://www.inc.com/jt-odonnell/staggering-85-of-job-applicants-lying-on-resumes-.html

75% of Employees Steal from the Workplace - https://www.forbes.com/sites/ivywalker/2018/12/28/your-employees-are-probably-stealing-from-you-here-are-five-ways-to-put-an-end-to-it/?sh=4c5bb5153386

Why 96 Percent of Businesses Fail Within 10 Years - https://www.inc.com/bill-carmody/why-96-of-businesses-fail-within-10-years.html

Download Clay Clark's Newest Book "A Millionaire's Guide - How to Become Sustainably Rich"

Business | Learn How to Build a Business And Not a Job. Discover How Clay Clark’s Business Coaching Has Helped www.PeakBusinessValuation.com to Grow By 217%? | The Importance ofImplementing WEEKLY Proven Systems & Business Coaching
Why Do 96% of Businesses Fail By Default? Why 96 Percent of Businesses Fail - https://www.inc.com/bill-carmody/why-96-of-businesses-fail-within-10-years.html

Learn More About Opening a TipTopK9.com Franchise Today
www.TipTopK9.com

Schedule a FREE Consultation Today

Business | Learn the SPECIFIC Systems, Proven Processes and Best-Practices Strategies That You Need to Use to Grow Your Business By 10X | Learn How Clay Clark Coached www.PMHOKC.com and www.DelrichtResearch.com Into 10X Growth
Business | "Since Working With Clay I've Learned Everything About Business. The Experience Working Here Has Been LIFE CHANGING. I've Not Only Learned New Things, But I've Gained a Whole New Mindset." - Robert Redmond
Business | Learn How to Hire, Inspire, Train and Retain High Quality Employees | Learn How Clay Clark Has Helped Multi Clean to Experience EPIC Growth Year Over Year While Building an Incredible Team
Business | How to Use Search Engine Optimization to DRAMATICALLY GROW YOUR BUSINESS + How Clay Clark Helped BarbeeCookies.com to DOUBLE the SIZE of Her Business Within Just 12 Months!!!
www.LivingWaterIrrigationOK.com
www.BarbeeCookies.com
www.PMHOKC.com
www.DelrichtResearch.com
www.OXIFresh.com
www.PeakBusinessValuation.com
www.TipTopK9.com

