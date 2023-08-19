Gewolltes Inferno

Die Tagesschau gerät in Panik, weil immer mehr Deutsche das Klima-Narrativ hinterfragen. Gleichzeitig werden überall Brände gelegt, die vom Regen und der Kühle in Mitteleuropa ablenken sollen. Mein Augenzeugen-Bericht aus Teneriffa.
