Gewolltes Inferno
Station25
Die Tagesschau gerät in Panik, weil immer mehr Deutsche das Klima-Narrativ hinterfragen. Gleichzeitig werden überall Brände gelegt, die vom Regen und der Kühle in Mitteleuropa ablenken sollen. Mein Augenzeugen-Bericht aus Teneriffa.

