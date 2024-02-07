Create New Account
Ted Cruz calls upon McConnell to Step Down; Sen. Mike Braun reacts.
Ted Cruz calls upon McConnell to step down.  Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., reacts to Sen. Ted Cruz's call for the senate minority leader to resign, the border and appropriations bills as well as the House's failed Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment vote

Keywords
ted cruzmike braunrepublican politicssenate leader mcconnell

