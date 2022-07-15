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🚨⚠️🤬 Ukraine 2030, Video Just Posted By Ukrainian Government Official. "This Is The Future We Are Building".
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
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23 views • July 15, 2022

🚨⚠️🤬 Ukraine 2030, Video Just Posted By Ukrainian Government Official. "This Is The Future We Are Building".


Dystopian Nightmare Where You Can't Buy Bread Or A Bus Ticket If You Get Cut Off From Banking System.


Just Listen To The Key Words Used In This Propaganda Advert For A New Ukraine And You'll Quickly Realise That Israel Is Behind All Of It In Ukraine And Around The World.


The key words to listen for are, "digital economy, start-ups, AI, cyber defence, iron dome (an Israeli Defence mechanism)"

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ukraine2030the futurebuildingwe arethis isvideo just posted by ukrainian government official
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