🚨⚠️🤬 Ukraine 2030, Video Just Posted By Ukrainian Government Official. "This Is The Future We Are Building".





Dystopian Nightmare Where You Can't Buy Bread Or A Bus Ticket If You Get Cut Off From Banking System.





Just Listen To The Key Words Used In This Propaganda Advert For A New Ukraine And You'll Quickly Realise That Israel Is Behind All Of It In Ukraine And Around The World.





The key words to listen for are, "digital economy, start-ups, AI, cyber defence, iron dome (an Israeli Defence mechanism)"