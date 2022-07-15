© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨⚠️🤬 Ukraine 2030, Video Just Posted By Ukrainian Government Official. "This Is The Future We Are Building".
Dystopian Nightmare Where You Can't Buy Bread Or A Bus Ticket If You Get Cut Off From Banking System.
Just Listen To The Key Words Used In This Propaganda Advert For A New Ukraine And You'll Quickly Realise That Israel Is Behind All Of It In Ukraine And Around The World.
The key words to listen for are, "digital economy, start-ups, AI, cyber defence, iron dome (an Israeli Defence mechanism)"