REV-1B, Atlantean White Race of Adam and the builder gods, pt-2- f/Joey & Prof Truth
Revelations w brother Joey.  Atlantis - The Garden of Eden - The Ancient Builder Race... This is episode 2 with Joey.  Lucifer's DNA - Tree of Life / X-Files / Atlantean White Race of Adam and the builder gods.  Revelations w brother Joey  - an interview that may be one of the most amazing REVELATIONS ever!

jesus christalienshitlerdemonsatlantisbible prophecyilluminatimark of the beastend timesufossecret space programfallen angelschristian identityreptiliansetsancient alienswhite raceunderground basesalien abductionserpent seedangel warsprofessor truthtruthwchristtruth that mattersbuilder race

