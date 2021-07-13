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SCIENTIFIC PROOF: NO VACCINES NEEDED (July 2021)
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1312 views • July 13, 2021
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi shows how the SARS CoV2 virus is not a stranger to our immune system. It recognizes the virus and removes it in 99% of us. This means we already have herd immunity. Sucharit also shows how coronaviruses can't mutate as much as a flu virus. This means we are already immune to all current and future variants. This also means that NO VACCINES ARE NEEDED and that THE PANDEMIC IS OVER! (Wohoo!) Now, what needs to be done is to inform the public about the DANGERS of these experimental COVID-19 gene therapy "vaccines" and end the mass vaccinations immediately. These new studies as of June/July of 2021 effectively ends the COVID-19 pandemic for good. The question is: Will we follow the science and recreate an amazing world of freedom and opportunity? Or will we bow to dictators and tyrants scaring us using psychological torture tactics, lying about variants and vaccines and requiring passports to leave our own home... Your choice humanity. Your choice.
Scientific literature references for Dr. Bhakdi’s presentation:
SARS-CoV-2 elicits robust adaptive immune responses regardless of disease severity
(v important DK)
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352396421002036
Human IgG and IgA responses to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines
(v. imp. IgG IgA response to mRNA vacc. +++)
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0249499
Circulating SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Antigen Detected in the Plasma of mRNA-1273 Vaccine Recipients
(key spike and IgG after vacc)
https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciab465/6279075
SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination induces functionally diverse antibodies to NTD, RBD, and S2
(third IgG response to vaccine paper)
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2021.06.005
Source: https://fos-sa.org/2021/07/08/urgent-some-good-news-and-some-troubling-news-from-professor-sucharit-bhakdi-m-d/
URGENT! Some good news and some troubling news, from Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D. Oracle Films recently produced an interview with Professor Sucharit Bhakdi in collaboration with Oval Media in Germany, for an upcoming documentary.
As an aside to the interview, Dr. Bhakdi emphasised the urgent need to share the following information that has emerged from new scientific literature.
PLEASE take the time to process this presentation. Dr. Bhakdi explains clearly, based on new scientific evidence, why he believes:
• Your immune system is your best defence against SARS-CoV-2, and indeed all coronaviruses.
• If you have been infected, even if you experienced no symptoms at all, you are immune to all variants.
• We have already reached herd immunity.
• There is no scientific reason to vaccinate against SARS-CoV-2. There is simply no benefit and the rollout must be stopped.
Scientific literature references for Dr. Bhakdi’s presentation:
SARS-CoV-2 elicits robust adaptive immune responses regardless of disease severity
(v important DK)
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352396421002036
Human IgG and IgA responses to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines
(v. imp. IgG IgA response to mRNA vacc. +++)
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0249499
Circulating SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Antigen Detected in the Plasma of mRNA-1273 Vaccine Recipients
(key spike and IgG after vacc)
https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciab465/6279075
SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination induces functionally diverse antibodies to NTD, RBD, and S2
(third IgG response to vaccine paper)
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2021.06.005
Source: https://fos-sa.org/2021/07/08/urgent-some-good-news-and-some-troubling-news-from-professor-sucharit-bhakdi-m-d/
URGENT! Some good news and some troubling news, from Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D. Oracle Films recently produced an interview with Professor Sucharit Bhakdi in collaboration with Oval Media in Germany, for an upcoming documentary.
As an aside to the interview, Dr. Bhakdi emphasised the urgent need to share the following information that has emerged from new scientific literature.
PLEASE take the time to process this presentation. Dr. Bhakdi explains clearly, based on new scientific evidence, why he believes:
• Your immune system is your best defence against SARS-CoV-2, and indeed all coronaviruses.
• If you have been infected, even if you experienced no symptoms at all, you are immune to all variants.
• We have already reached herd immunity.
• There is no scientific reason to vaccinate against SARS-CoV-2. There is simply no benefit and the rollout must be stopped.
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