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Facebook builds Satellite but will use Planes to Beam Down on Flat Earth
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42 views • May 20, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Sep 23, 2015 with 4.5K views.
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg admits they will use Planes and not Satellites to deliver Internet. In his first public tour of the new Head Quarters Mark shows a small model of a satellite but proceeds to inform the viewers that it is with their planes they will beam the internet down with.
Facebook admits that they will be using planes to beam internet down to countries that don't have access in the future. That's right with all the satellites they say are in space this would make the most sense but of course if you research you find that the satellites orbiting in space talk has been a lie. This is just another proof showing that a media internet giant such as Facebook will be using planes to deliver internet and not satellites! Maybe because they don't exist as we've been told.
Original video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iVsUwF4L6Nc
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg admits they will use Planes and not Satellites to deliver Internet. In his first public tour of the new Head Quarters Mark shows a small model of a satellite but proceeds to inform the viewers that it is with their planes they will beam the internet down with.
Facebook admits that they will be using planes to beam internet down to countries that don't have access in the future. That's right with all the satellites they say are in space this would make the most sense but of course if you research you find that the satellites orbiting in space talk has been a lie. This is just another proof showing that a media internet giant such as Facebook will be using planes to deliver internet and not satellites! Maybe because they don't exist as we've been told.
Original video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iVsUwF4L6Nc
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