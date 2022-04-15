X22 REPORT - Stage Set, The War Is No Longer Silent, It’s Time, Pain

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Stage Set, The War Is No Longer Silent, It’s Time, Pain
The [DS] is fighting for their lives, the [DS] will not give up Twitter easily, they have enacted the poison pill and will not let the shareholders vote. They are now in violation of their fiduciary responsibility, let the lawsuits begin. The [DS] knows if they lose the bull horn of Twitter they will not be able to keep the narrative, they are feeling pain right now, the stage is set, the war is no longer silent. EM says he has a plan B, will this be implemented.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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