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Romanian MEP-Entering European Parliament Without Showing Any Proof Of A QR Code, Vaccination Or Testing
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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175 views • November 29, 2021
MIRRORED from :
Cristian Terhes - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2O5gcq6ccM
"This recording shows my second entrance, on 11.11.2021, into the European Parliament without showing any proof of a QR code, vaccination or testing. This is after I was deny access in the European Parliament on 09.11.2021.

The mandate of an elected member of the European Parliament cannot be hindered in any way by anybody.

I refuse to bend and comply with an abusive administrative decision of President Sassoli, who thinks that we, as MEPs, are his employees and he can ban us from coming to work and represent the people who elected us.

We were elected by the people and we should work for the people. To carry out this work, we have to enter the Parliament.

The next clip will show my third entrance, on 12.11.2021.

To all the European citizens I say: we hear your voice and we can guarantee you that we will fight for you!

We must put TOGETHER an end to this monstrosity called Digital Certificate!"
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19cristian terhes
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