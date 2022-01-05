5G - Voice of God (VOG) Frequencies and the Ultimate Mind Control Weapon

In this TRU reporting and RedPill78 interview with Johnheretohelp, this video exposes the dangerous mind control technology which Governments and their globalist controllers around the world are attempting to use to gain complete control over the population, by emitting millimetre wave frequencies on the 5G network, they will be able to manipulate the brainwaves- thoughts, emotions, and actions of unsuspecting victims by transmitting various frequencies. Johnheretohelp, who is a man from a military family and 13 year army veteran with military clearance, a background in military intelligence, science and civilian intelligence, delves into Project Looking Glass, Project Pandora, and reveals how Hillary Clinton was supposed to win the U.S. 2016 Presidential Election after which this technology was supposed to be rolled out.



With capabilities for induced mass hysteria, rage, fear, or even 'unyielding loyalty to a state/politician/demagogue' a possibility with such technology, its proliferation is quite concerning. Johnheretohelp even explains how this technology was given to Iran and can be used to erase formation of memories, which could be use to create a servile, zombie-like population.



He explains how these advanced frequencies make you think you are hearing from God (hence 'Voice of God' technology), tying your body, mind and spirit together and are being deliberately seized upon and WEAPONISED by evil Governments worldwide who are deploying it in various countries purely for the purpose of control. When these frequencies are cranked up high enough, they connect you to the Universe and God, making you think that the frequencies being transmitted upon you by these technologies, actually originate from you, but they are not your own thoughts! Johnheretohelp elaborates on why this makes it the ULTIMATE mind control weapon. It was moved to China for human trials because the evil Chinese Communist Party have an appalling track record for abusing their own people.



With the Covid plandemic and 'virus' serving as a COVER AND SMOKESCREEN for the deployment of these deadly millimetre wave directed energy weapons (most of which were rolled out while people were locked down at home!) the activation of this technology would then be used to compromise the free will of those it is transmitted upon, giving the state the ability to completely control peoples minds.



60GHz frequencies in particular caused radiation sickness at Arlington School and the technology has also been proven to be harmful to human health.



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****PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM 5G AND DO NOT TAKE ANY COVID 'VACCINES'!!!!!****