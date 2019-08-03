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The Corporation Nation (2010) - A must see to understand how America was Incorporated and stolen
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133 views • August 03, 2019
The Corporation Nation is the United States of America, U.S. Incorporated.
The United States is comprised of over 185,000 incorporated state, county, city, town, municipality, district, councils, school district, pension fund, enterprise operation, lottery, alcohol monopoly, and many other private and for-profit corporations, which have mistakenly been called our “representative government”.
The United States is comprised of over 185,000 incorporated state, county, city, town, municipality, district, councils, school district, pension fund, enterprise operation, lottery, alcohol monopoly, and many other private and for-profit corporations, which have mistakenly been called our “representative government”.
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