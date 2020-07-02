© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lockdown Protests - The Great Awakening WorldWide (Huge Compilation May 2020)
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
118 views • July 02, 2020
YT: May 3rd 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2cmPhUAXsU0
BananaMedia Q : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaaUIX1k2KXsKU0qvG2S2rg
Please share this video, it's time to stand together even more! Scroll down to read more / Timings:
TWITTER: Q-FREEDOM2020 (BananaMediaQ)
Protests around the world against lockdowns, government and tyranny. Huge compilation of protests everywhere in the world, fighting for Freedom! Like this video and please subscribe! Thank you :D
0:08 - Lansing - Michigan (USA)
0:34 - Augusta - Maine (USA)
0:56 - Stuttgart - Germany
1:13 - Munich - Germany
1:29 - Berlin - Germany
1:41 - Sacramento - California (USA)
2:07 - Huntington Beach - California (USA)
2:39 - San Diego - California (USA)
3:01 - Ventura - California (USA)
3:24 - Brasilia - Brazil
4:06 - Ljubljana - Slovenia
4:30 - Maribor - Slovenia
4:55 - Poznan - Poland
5:13 - Toronto - Ontario (CAN)
5:32 - Vancouver - British Columbia (CAN)
5:47 - Winnipeg - Manitoba (CAN)
6:10 - Edmonton - Alberta (CAN)
6:25 - Trenton - New Jersey (USA)
6:57 - Rochester - New York (USA)
7:17 - Carson City - Nevada (USA)
7:38 - Concord - New Hampshire (USA)
8:02 - Beirut - Lebanon
8:29 - Hong Kong
8:55 - Belgrado - Serbia
9:28 - Kiev - Ukraine
9:45 - Chayanda - Sakha-Yakutia - Russia
10:00 - Plateau Residence - Nigeria
10:21 - Sangrareddy - Hyderabad - India
10:39 - Tel Aviv - Israel (Correct: Video shows protest against government forming)
11:00 - Chicago - Illinois (USA)
11:15 - Springfield - Illinois (USA)
11:29 - Salem - Oregon (USA)
12:00 - Raleigh - North Carolina (USA)
12:21 - Indianapolis - Indiana (USA) (Correction)
12:35 - Seattle - Washington State (USA)
BananaMedia Q : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaaUIX1k2KXsKU0qvG2S2rg
Please share this video, it's time to stand together even more! Scroll down to read more / Timings:
TWITTER: Q-FREEDOM2020 (BananaMediaQ)
Protests around the world against lockdowns, government and tyranny. Huge compilation of protests everywhere in the world, fighting for Freedom! Like this video and please subscribe! Thank you :D
0:08 - Lansing - Michigan (USA)
0:34 - Augusta - Maine (USA)
0:56 - Stuttgart - Germany
1:13 - Munich - Germany
1:29 - Berlin - Germany
1:41 - Sacramento - California (USA)
2:07 - Huntington Beach - California (USA)
2:39 - San Diego - California (USA)
3:01 - Ventura - California (USA)
3:24 - Brasilia - Brazil
4:06 - Ljubljana - Slovenia
4:30 - Maribor - Slovenia
4:55 - Poznan - Poland
5:13 - Toronto - Ontario (CAN)
5:32 - Vancouver - British Columbia (CAN)
5:47 - Winnipeg - Manitoba (CAN)
6:10 - Edmonton - Alberta (CAN)
6:25 - Trenton - New Jersey (USA)
6:57 - Rochester - New York (USA)
7:17 - Carson City - Nevada (USA)
7:38 - Concord - New Hampshire (USA)
8:02 - Beirut - Lebanon
8:29 - Hong Kong
8:55 - Belgrado - Serbia
9:28 - Kiev - Ukraine
9:45 - Chayanda - Sakha-Yakutia - Russia
10:00 - Plateau Residence - Nigeria
10:21 - Sangrareddy - Hyderabad - India
10:39 - Tel Aviv - Israel (Correct: Video shows protest against government forming)
11:00 - Chicago - Illinois (USA)
11:15 - Springfield - Illinois (USA)
11:29 - Salem - Oregon (USA)
12:00 - Raleigh - North Carolina (USA)
12:21 - Indianapolis - Indiana (USA) (Correction)
12:35 - Seattle - Washington State (USA)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.