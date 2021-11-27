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The Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccination and Medical Apartheid in Sydney.
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140 views • November 27, 2021
The Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccination and Medical Apartheid in Sydney. The video shows massive crowds turned out in support yet the radio stations reported it as a police operation while the MSM largely ignored it focusing instead on a “new variant of concern”.
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