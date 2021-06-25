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Watch This BEFORE You Have a PCR Test or C-19 “Vaxx”
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314 views • June 25, 2021
https://www.astridstuckelberger.com
TOP 10 Q & A Video Interviews - https://www.c19vaxreactions.com/qa.htmlAlex Pierson talks with Dr. Byram Bridle.https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-10/COVID-Anderson-508.pdf
Page 16
FDA Safety Surveillance of COVID-19 Vaccines:
DRAFT Working list of possible adverse event outcomes *** Subject to change***
Guillain-Barré syndrome
Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis
Transverse myelitis
Encephalitis/myelitis/ encephalomyelitis/meningoencephalitis/meningitis/encephalopathy
Convulsion/seizures
Stroke
Narcolepsy and cataplexy
Anaphylaxis
Acute myocardial infarction
Myocarditis/pericarditis
Autoimmune disease
Deaths
Pregnancy and birth outcomes
Other acute demyelinating diseases
Non.anaphylactic allergic reaction
Thrombocytopenia
Disseminated intravascular coagulation
Venous thromboembolism
Arthritis and arthralgia/joint pain
Kawasaki disease
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children
Vaccine enhanced disease.
——————————————————————————————————————
Page 16 - Possible Adverse Events .
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-10/COVID-Anderson-508.pdf -
https://alschner-klartext.b-cdn.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Study.pdf
——————————————————————————————
This Content Is Merged. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger , Dr. Alexandra Herion-Caude, Prof. Dolores Cahill, Dr Christiane Northrup, Dr. Byram Bridle, c-19vaccinereactions.
TOP 10 Q & A Video Interviews - https://www.c19vaxreactions.com/qa.htmlAlex Pierson talks with Dr. Byram Bridle.https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-10/COVID-Anderson-508.pdf
Page 16
FDA Safety Surveillance of COVID-19 Vaccines:
DRAFT Working list of possible adverse event outcomes *** Subject to change***
Guillain-Barré syndrome
Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis
Transverse myelitis
Encephalitis/myelitis/ encephalomyelitis/meningoencephalitis/meningitis/encephalopathy
Convulsion/seizures
Stroke
Narcolepsy and cataplexy
Anaphylaxis
Acute myocardial infarction
Myocarditis/pericarditis
Autoimmune disease
Deaths
Pregnancy and birth outcomes
Other acute demyelinating diseases
Non.anaphylactic allergic reaction
Thrombocytopenia
Disseminated intravascular coagulation
Venous thromboembolism
Arthritis and arthralgia/joint pain
Kawasaki disease
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children
Vaccine enhanced disease.
——————————————————————————————————————
Page 16 - Possible Adverse Events .
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-10/COVID-Anderson-508.pdf -
https://alschner-klartext.b-cdn.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Study.pdf
——————————————————————————————
This Content Is Merged. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger , Dr. Alexandra Herion-Caude, Prof. Dolores Cahill, Dr Christiane Northrup, Dr. Byram Bridle, c-19vaccinereactions.
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