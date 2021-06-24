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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1323 - Jason Evers - Williams is denied parole in 2020
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10 views • June 24, 2021
Williams approached Jason and his 6-year-old sister Amy and gave Jason a piggyback ride, but never returned. He was arrested by the FBI 43 days later after multiple ransom calls and directed authorities to his body, which he had covered with rocks after he had suffocated him.
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