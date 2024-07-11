© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️⚡️Vladimir Putin announces that in the future BRICS might form its own parliament.
Adding:
Statements by Peskov on the NATO Summit and Ukraine
➡️NATO's military infrastructure is constantly moving towards Russia's borders.
➡️NATO has once again confirmed its essence as an alliance created to maintain confrontation and is, de facto, fully involved in the conflict around Ukraine.
➡️NATO's actions at the summit will require Russia to take measures to contain the alliance.
➡️NATO's expansion into Ukrainian territory is an unacceptable threat to Russia's security.
➡️Russia's adversaries in Europe and the US are not supporters of peace and dialogue regarding Ukraine, as evidenced by the declaration adopted at the summit.
➡️There are leaders in the West who hold an objective view on Ukraine.
➡️There is currently no concrete substance regarding the possibility of Kiev holding a second "peace conference."