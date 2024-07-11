BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️⚡️Vladimir Putin announces that in the future BRICS might form its own parliament
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • 9 months ago

❗️⚡️Vladimir Putin announces that in the future BRICS might form its own parliament.

Adding:

Statements by Peskov on the NATO Summit and Ukraine

➡️NATO's military infrastructure is constantly moving towards Russia's borders.

➡️NATO has once again confirmed its essence as an alliance created to maintain confrontation and is, de facto, fully involved in the conflict around Ukraine.

➡️NATO's actions at the summit will require Russia to take measures to contain the alliance.

➡️NATO's expansion into Ukrainian territory is an unacceptable threat to Russia's security.

➡️Russia's adversaries in Europe and the US are not supporters of peace and dialogue regarding Ukraine, as evidenced by the declaration adopted at the summit.

➡️There are leaders in the West who hold an objective view on Ukraine.

➡️There is currently no concrete substance regarding the possibility of Kiev holding a second "peace conference."



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy