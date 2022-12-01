The Lesson of the Unjust Steward

This is a video clip from a sermon I preached in 2022 on Luke 16:1-13. If you ike what you hear you can watch us on Face Book Live at New Beginnings Apostolic Church of Lake Butler Florida. Thanks for watching and God Bless.
