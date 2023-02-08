Distracting CCP Balloons, More Jabs, Crickets In Your Pizza

MAILBAG SHOW * 2.7.2023





SATANIC GRAMMY SHOW SLAMMED ON TWITTER...

https://nypost.com/2023/02/06/sam-smiths-satanic-grammys-performance-slammed-on-twitter/





AUSTRALIAN SENATOR DROPS TRUTH BOMB...

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/proposal-dystopian-nightmare-australian-senator-drops-truth-bomb-dictator-style-power-grab-pandemic-treaty-video/





THAILAND TO BAN PFIZER AFTER PRINCESS FALLS INTO COMMA FOLLOWING JAB...

https://www.eutimes.net/2023/02/thailand-to-ban-pfizer-after-thai-princess-falls-into-a-coma-following-booster-jab/





RENOWNED MIT PROFESSOR CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION OF VACCINES...

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/renowned-mit-professor-drug-safety-analytics-specialist-calls-immediate-suspension-mrna-covid-vaccines/





EU OFFICIALLY PUTS BUGS ON THE MENU...

https://unherd.com/thepost/the-eu-officially-puts-bugs-on-the-menu/





EGGS ARE VERY GOOD FOR YOU DESPITE GLOBALIST ATTEMPT TO SCARE PEOPLE AWAY FROM THEM...

https://welovetrump.com/2023/02/01/now-we-know-the-real-reason-they-hate-eggs/?utm_source=newsletter_ssp





DID THE CHINESE SPY BALLOON CARRY EXPLOSIVES SO IT COULD SELF-DESTRUCT?

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/chinese-spy-balloon-carried-explosives-to-destroy-itself/ar-AA17aJTP





W.H.O. DECIDES THE SCAMDEMIC IS NOT OVER...

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/decides-covid-19-pandemic-not-video/

