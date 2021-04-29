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IT’S OFFICIAL: COVID-19(84) HAS BEEN MILITARIZED!!! CANADA ON THE BRINK OF MARTIAL LAW!!!!
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160 views • April 29, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth

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The Canadian military has been deployed to aid (and eventually take over) the Covid-19(84) nightmare operation that is unfolding before our eyes as more and more “cases” continue to wrench up the fear state on the east coast of Canada. RCMP and other police forces have refused to carry out Draconian orders that violate people’s rights, so now it’s the militaries time to shine. Meanwhile the Covid-19(84) global inoculation program is well under way with the Canadian prime minister calling the AatraZeneca vaccine “safe” despite one Canadian having died as a result of getting the experimental jab. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news about martial law coming to Canada, the ramping up of the mass vaccination program and most importantly what you need to do NOW in order to protect yourself and your family before it’s too late!

If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
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Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

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Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

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Sources:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/canadian-armed-forces-sending-personnel-to-nova-scotia-1.6003799

THIS IS HOW YOU CONDITION THE MASSES FOR THE MILITARIZATION OF COVID-19(84)!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jXgWE3c4y8iU/

https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/27/media/joe-rogan-covid-vaccine-spotify/index.html

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/28/dr-fauci-to-joe-rogan-young-healthy-people-should-get-covid-vaccine.html

https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210428-paris-prosecutors-seek-involuntary-manslaughter-charges-over-astrazeneca-deaths

https://globalnews.ca/news/7816066/quebec-astrazeneca-death-family-speaks/

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox/FMfcgxwLtZwmbNJWbMQGXsVQTxMVmTDx

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/canada-pm-says-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-is-safe-14711012

WON’T SOMEONE THINK ABOUT THE CASES?!! MANDATORY MASKS FOR “ATLANTIC BUBBLE” IS ALL ABOUT CONTROL!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5UMA0xxELiLn/

Covid-19(84) Vaccines CAUSE BLOOD CLOTS AND DEATH While Trudeau ADMITS THEY DON’T EVEN WORK!!!
https://odysee.com/@PressForTruth:4/Blood-Clots-And-Death:7

https://newatlas.com/health-wellbeing/hand-sanitizer-use-gastroenteritis-outbreaks/
Keywords
maskvaccinegovernmentcanadamartial lawcovid-19press for truthpressfortruth
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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