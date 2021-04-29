IT’S OFFICIAL: COVID-19(84) HAS BEEN MILITARIZED!!! CANADA ON THE BRINK OF MARTIAL LAW!!!!

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pressfortruth
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The Canadian military has been deployed to aid (and eventually take over) the Covid-19(84) nightmare operation that is unfolding before our eyes as more and more “cases” continue to wrench up the fear state on the east coast of Canada. RCMP and other police forces have refused to carry out Draconian orders that violate people’s rights, so now it’s the militaries time to shine. Meanwhile the Covid-19(84) global inoculation program is well under way with the Canadian prime minister calling the AatraZeneca vaccine “safe” despite one Canadian having died as a result of getting the experimental jab. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news about martial law coming to Canada, the ramping up of the mass vaccination program and most importantly what you need to do NOW in order to protect yourself and your family before it’s too late!
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Sources:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/canadian-armed-forces-sending-personnel-to-nova-scotia-1.6003799
THIS IS HOW YOU CONDITION THE MASSES FOR THE MILITARIZATION OF COVID-19(84)!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jXgWE3c4y8iU/
https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/27/media/joe-rogan-covid-vaccine-spotify/index.html
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/28/dr-fauci-to-joe-rogan-young-healthy-people-should-get-covid-vaccine.html
https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210428-paris-prosecutors-seek-involuntary-manslaughter-charges-over-astrazeneca-deaths
https://globalnews.ca/news/7816066/quebec-astrazeneca-death-family-speaks/
https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox/FMfcgxwLtZwmbNJWbMQGXsVQTxMVmTDx
https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/canada-pm-says-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-is-safe-14711012
WON’T SOMEONE THINK ABOUT THE CASES?!! MANDATORY MASKS FOR “ATLANTIC BUBBLE” IS ALL ABOUT CONTROL!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5UMA0xxELiLn/
Covid-19(84) Vaccines CAUSE BLOOD CLOTS AND DEATH While Trudeau ADMITS THEY DON’T EVEN WORK!!!
https://odysee.com/@PressForTruth:4/Blood-Clots-And-Death:7
https://newatlas.com/health-wellbeing/hand-sanitizer-use-gastroenteritis-outbreaks/