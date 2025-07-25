BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FDA HEAD ADMITS VACCINE DEATHS ARE REAL
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5767 followers
207 views • 1 day ago

In a groundbreaking moment of candor, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary publicly states that he personally knows individuals who have died from the mRNA COVID vaccine. The comment, made during an interview with The Epoch Times, marks the most direct acknowledgment to date from a sitting regulatory official. As Makary calls for better safety data and transparency, the question becomes: will this lead to real accountability—or be dismissed like the rest?


#VaccineInjury #COVIDVaccine #MartyMakary #FDA #TruthAndTransparency #HealthFreedom #MAHA

